Revry’s Damian Pelliccione Is Proud to Be the ‘Byron Allen of LGBTQ Media’: ‘Standing for My Community’

Office With a View

Office With a View: The cofounder and CEO gets candid about the gatekeepers of Hollywood and ad tech, as well as how their queer streaming service seeks to change things

Revry cofounder and CEO Damian Pelliccione (Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Christopher Smith for TheWrap)
For Revry cofounder and CEO Damian Pelliccione (they/them), Pride is year-round. Speaking to TheWrap from Cannes Lions 2024 for our Office With a View interview series, the executive behind the first global LGBTQ+ streaming service — and “the only dedicated entertainment media network for brands to connect with queer audiences with its FAST service and on-demand LGBTQ-first movies, series, news and music” — said one of the biggest hurdles facing the company is aligning partners to understand that, too.

“Brands are so afraid to dive into our community outside of editorial moments, outside of Pride season,” Pelliccione said. “I’m still queer 365 days of the year.

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

