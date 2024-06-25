For Revry cofounder and CEO Damian Pelliccione (they/them), Pride is year-round. Speaking to TheWrap from Cannes Lions 2024 for our Office With a View interview series, the executive behind the first global LGBTQ+ streaming service — and “the only dedicated entertainment media network for brands to connect with queer audiences with its FAST service and on-demand LGBTQ-first movies, series, news and music” — said one of the biggest hurdles facing the company is aligning partners to understand that, too.

“Brands are so afraid to dive into our community outside of editorial moments, outside of Pride season,” Pelliccione said. “I’m still queer 365 days of the year.