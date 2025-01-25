‘Ricky’ Review: Stephan James Mesmerizes in Post-Prison Drama

Humanizing the discourse around criminal justice is as ambitious a goal as any for a feature film, but it’s a tall order that filmmaker Rashad Frett more than fulfills in “Ricky,” his debut feature film. Expanded from his acclaimed short film of the same name, “Ricky” has been a lifetime in the making for Frett. Set in his native Hartford, Connecticut, “Ricky” follows its namesake Ricardo “Ricky” Smith as the 30-year-old makes the uneasy transition from serving 15 years in prison to a new life of freedom that doesn’t feel so free.

In a masterful performance, Stephan James — whose resume is dotted with many memorable turns in “Selma,” “Race” and “Homecoming” — puts a face to the struggles that so many ex-offenders encounter. Ricky has trouble keeping a job with employers who perform background checks, struggles to make a living as a barber while steering clear of drug users and is haunted by mental health issues that resulted from being locked up as a teen. The impact of these issues is compounded when the film reveals the true reason Ricky was imprisoned.

In a nuanced performance, James plays Ricky as completely guarded in this new world that should seem familiar, but where he feels out of place. What others, including Ricky’s mother Winsome (Simbi Kali) and brother James (Maliq Johnson), view as his unwillingness to do better is really an inability to do so. He has difficulty switching out of the one-day-at-a-time survival mode that has defined his life and has trouble navigating a testy relationship with his parole officer, played by “Abbott Elementary” actress Sheryl Lee Ralph in a return to her dramatic roots.

Frett, who co-wrote the script with his NYU classmate Lin Que Ayoung, skillfully juggles all the ins and outs of post-prison life at once. As Ricky, James goes the distance, delving deep into the complexities of his character with an internal performance, and there is an intimacy in the direction, with Frett’s use of handheld cinematography and frequent closeups, that makes the story that much more impactful.

It’s hard to watch “Ricky” and not compare both Frett and James to Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s acclaimed film “Fruitvale Station,” which debuted at Sundance over a decade ago. If history repeats itself, James will be catapulted to the A-list billing his talent has long warranted and Frett will join the circle of hot Black directors whose industry opportunities seem more bountiful than ever.

“Ricky” is currently seeking distribution at the Sundance Film Festival.