Roadside Attractions Signs Multiyear Streaming Deal With Hulu

Roadside Attractions and Hulu announced on Thursday that they have reached a multi-year streaming deal that will see Roadside’s theatrical releases stream on Hulu during their pay one theatrical window.

“Our new relationship with Hulu is a win for everyone – but especially the talented producers whose films we acquire for distribution,” said Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen. “It means we at Roadside can focus on maximizing our films in theaters with the confidence they will find a corresponding home on Hulu’s premium streaming platform, which delivers the industry’s highest caliber and most entertaining independent cinema.”



Among the upcoming Roadside films that will stream exclusively on Hulu are “Call Jane,” the feature directorial debut of Emmy and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Phyllis Nagy. Starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver, the timely film tells the story of the Janes, a group of underground abortion activists who provided abortions in secret to women prior to the recently overturned Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade in 1973. The film is set for release in theaters on Oct. 28.



Hulu will also stream “Gigi & Nate,” a film about a young disabled man who regains hope via his relationship with a monkey named Gigi who serves as his service animal. Charlie Rowe, Oscar® winner Marcia Gay Harden, and Jim Belushi star in the film, which will be released in theaters on Sept. 2.



“Delivering great storytelling is a core objective shared by Hulu and Roadside Attractions,” said Hulu president Joe Earley. “We are fortunate that their highly anticipated new titles will be available to our viewers as a part of our industry-leading independent film slate.”

Along with Roadside’s Cohen and Angel An, the deal with Hulu was negotiated by Lionsgate’s Ryan Lowerre and Dillon Siler. Lionsgate owns a minority stake in Roadside and distributes Roadside’s films in US home entertainment; as part of that pact, the studio negotiates Roadside’s Pay One theatrical output deals.