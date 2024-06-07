Rob Schneider ‘Roundly Booed,’ Ends Comedy Set Early After LGBTQ and Anti-Vax Jokes at Hospital Charity Gig

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation issued an official apology for the standup routine

Rob Schneider
Getty Images

Rob Schneider was “roundly booed” during a recent standup set for a hospital charity event, causing the comedian and well-known vaccine skeptic to end his set early, according to local reports.

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member was advertised as the main entertainment for The Four Seasons Ball, a sold-out charity event hosted by The Hospitals of Regina Foundation. The event took place last Saturday at the Conexus Arts Centre. Schneider’s set included anti-trans jokes as well as jokes about vaccination policies and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Regina Leader-Post.

“Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, ‘What is going on?’ Like whispering to themselves. Not a single laugh at times,” Tynan Allan, who attended the event, told the CBC. “It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were.”

Rob Schneider on Fox News on April 9, 2024
Read Next
Rob Schneider Rips ‘Embarrassing’ Republicans for 'Doing Nothing’ About Impeaching Biden | Video

Schneider’s set was so poorly received that the organization issued an apology.

“While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our foundation and team,” the Hospitals of Regina Foundation said in a statement. “We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team.”

Ultimately, the event went on to raise $350,000 for the city’s hospitals. The Hospitals of Regina Foundation has stated that Schneider was booked for the event in 2023 through its booking agent.

A representative for Schneider did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Schneider has a long history of criticizing childhood vaccines. As far back as 2012, the comedian has publically rallied against vaccines for children, calling them “illegal” and spreading the claim that vaccines cause autism. He also accused trans TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney of “gender appropriation” in 2023.

Rob-Schneider
Read Next
Rob Schneider Praises Floridians for Tolerating 'Motherf–kers' From Blue States 'Flooding In' (Exclusive Video)

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.