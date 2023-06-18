Rob Schneider told Floridians how he really feels about the “motherf–kers” from blue states like California and New York who are “flooding into” the sunshine state in his new Fox Nation comedy special.

In an exclusive video of “Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America” shared with TheWrap, the comedian praised his audience in Florida for their kindness, telling them the state’s residents are the “nicest people.”

“It’s so great to be here in Florida,” Schneider said in the clip as he opened the Fox Nation special from the Tampa Theater in Tampa, Florida. “You guys are incredible — you put up with so much. You’re so kind.”

“You have people every day just running over your border, just flooding into Florida… Every day, just foreigners coming in. I’m not talking about Mexicans,” the comedian continued. “I’m talking about people from California and New York.”

Schneider went on to call out the “motherf–kers” from the blue coastal states who he joked bring with them their vegan diets, their yoga pants and their rock climbing shoes.

The “Grown Ups” actor then dragged liberal out-of-towners even more, zeroing in on the trendy dietary restrictions they bring into the state, joking that the sight of cheese or toast will “f–k them up.”

“If you want to f–k them up, give them a piece of cheese — they go, ‘Oh I’m lactose intolerant!'” Schneider said, holding his stomach. “God knows, you really want to f–k them up, give them a piece of toast, [they’ll be] like, ‘Oh, f–k, I can’t eat gluten, there’s gluten in there!'”

“They’re a bunch of p–sies — and I know because I’m one of them,” Schneider said. “I accept that — I’m from California.”

Schneider’s comedy special “Woke Up in America” is available to stream on Fox Nation now.