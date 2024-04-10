“Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” star Rob Schneider said he’s voting for Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. because the Republicans couldn’t even manage to impeach President Joe Biden.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends First” on Tuesday, Schneider joked, “The Republicans are getting closer and closer to doing nothing about Biden and the impeachment. They’re this close.”

“It’s so embarrassing,” he added. “They should at least have some hearing where they can just say everything out and in some sort of process besides what they’re doing now, but it’s really humiliating when you really get to see just how tawdry the Biden family is.”

Schneider will soon be appearing at a ‘Night of Laughter’ fundraiser for RFK Jr., where comedians and celebrities “come together to rip wokeness.”

When Fox News hosts Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro suggested that “wokeness is on its last legs,” Schneider responded, “Well, I think it has to be close to collapse. As my good friend James Lindsay said, ‘It’s about 12-18 months away from a collapse.’”

The actor also plugged his upcoming book, “You Can Do It! Speak Your Mind, America.” The title is a riff on a running gag in which he says the line, “You can do it,” in several Adam Sandler films — including “The Waterboy,” “Little Nicky, “50 First Dates,” “The Longest Yard” and “Bedtime Stories.”

“I really wanted to go after what I felt was the attack on free speech and I also wanted to make fun of people,” Schneider added. “Unfortunately, show business has been a big part of this and the censorship if you do speak out of line, you’re out and you’re out forever.”

