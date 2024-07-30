Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and More Rock Legends to Pay Tribute to Robbie Robertson in Concert

Just over a year after his passing, Robbie Robertson will be honored in a tribute concert this fall, featuring some heavy-hitting guests. Eric Clapton, Elvis Costello, Van Morrison and more are set to perform at “Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson” this October.

Robertson was the singer and lead guitarist of The Band, but also a producer and composer who wrote film scores for Martin Scorsese. In fact, his final piece of work was creating the score for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He also served as a record executive.

Robertson died last year at 80 years “after a long illness,” according to his manager. So, he’ll be honored in appropriate fashion: a concert.

In addition to Clapton, Costello and Van Morrison, the event will see performances from Trey Anastasio, Ryan Bingham, Mike Campbell, Eric Church, Warren Haynes, Bruce Hornsby, Jim James, Jamey Johnson, Noah Kahan, Daniel Lanois, Taj Mahal, Margo Price, Robert Randolph, Nathaniel Rateliff, Allison Russell, Mavis Staples, Benmont Tench, Don Was, Bobby Weir, and Lucinda Williams.

“Life is a Carnival” will take place on Thursday, October 17, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go up for presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PST, and the window to purchase them will close on Thursday at 10 p.m. PST. The general public can begin purchasing tickets on Friday.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Canada’s Woodland Cultural Center, an organization that “serves to preserve, promote and strengthen Indigenous language, culture, art and history.”

The tribute concert will be produced by Blackbird Presents, the same company responsible for Willie Nelson’s two-night 90th-birthday concert last year at the Hollywood Bowl.

You can get more info on the show here.