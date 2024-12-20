Robbie Williams Song ‘Forbidden Road’ Ruled Oscars Ineligible Despite Making Shortlist

The Robbie Williams song “Forbidden Road” – featured in the upcoming film “Better Man” – has been disqualified from Oscars contention right after making the shortlist.

TheWrap learned via insiders that “Forbidden Road” was dropped from consideration for Best Original song after learning it “incorporates material from an existing song that was not written for the film.” The Academy rules in place say that any song in consideration for the top honor must be “original and written specifically for the motion picture.”

After a review, branch executive committee members were informed that “Forbidden Road” draws a number of similarities to the Jim Croce song “I Got a Name.” A letter released to the music branch of the Academy informed members of the decision.

“This is a decision that both honors our rules and protects the special nature of the Original Song and Score categories,” the letter read.

Rather than find a replacement, voters will choose from the remaining 14 options from the Oscars shortlist. The two frontrunners from “Emilia Pérez” — “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” — are both among the 14 shortlisted songs. The remaining songs are from several high-profile singers, musicians and songwriters, such as Pharrell Williams, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Nominations will take place on Friday, Jan. 17 with the 97th Academy Awards airing live coast-to-coast from it’s usual venue the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 3, 2025 on ABC. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also stream live on Hulu.