The 2023 Cannes Film Festival lineup was officially announced on April 13, but Monday the organization included the last of the entries for competition and non-competition categories, most notably with the addition of Robert Rodriguez’s “Hypnotic,” a science-fiction opus starring Ben Affleck and Alice Braga, in the Midnight section.

Other high-profile titles include Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire’s “Black Flies”, a NYC-set drama starring Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan and Mike Tyson, Catherine Corsini’s buzzy French film “Le Retour,” and Sahra Mani’s documentary “Bread and Roses,” concerning Afghan women living under Taliban rule.

Below are the 14 new features and shorts that round out the 2023 Cannes Film Festival lineup:

COMPETITION

“Black Flies” (Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire)

“LE RETOUR

“Le Retour” (Catherine Corsini)

CANNES PREMIÈRE

“Perdidos en la Noche” (Amat Escalante)

“L’Amour et les Forets” (Valérie Donzelli)

“Eureka” (Lisandro Alonso)

OUT OF COMPETITION

“L’abbe Pierre – Une Vie de Combats” (Frédéric Tellier)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“Only the River Flows” (Wei Shujun)

“Une Nuit” (Alex Lutz)

The film will be screened Out of Competition – Closing Un Certain Regard

SHORT FILM

“Filles du Feu” (Pedro Costa)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“Little Girl Blue” (Mona Achache)

“Bread and Roses” (Sahra Mani)

“Le Theoreme de Marguerite” (Anna Novion)

MIDNIGHT SCREENING

“Hypnotic” (Robert Rodriguez)

“Project Silence” (Kim Tae-gon)