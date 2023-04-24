Mark your calendars, Oscar junkies — the 96th Academy Awards has a show date: Sunday, March 10, 2024.

It seems like we just watched “Everything Everywhere All at Once” close out the 95th Academy Awards with its Best Picture win (one of the film’s seven triumphs that night) and here we are, already looking more than 10 months into the Oscars future.

As it did this year, next year’s ceremony will air on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood. No word yet on whether Jimmy Kimmel’s well received hosting at the 95th awards will result in him emceeing the evening for a fourth time.

Earlier this month, AMPAS announced that former executive Meredith Shea has been named its first ever chief membership, impact and industry officer. She will oversee general strategy and implementation of many Academy ventures, including new member cultivation and outreach, awards administration, rules and regulations, membership branch structural changes, member and industry engagement, film festival and international strategies, talent development programs and industry diversity, equity, accessibility, inclusion and sustainability efforts.

On Monday, AMPAS also shared several other key dates for the 2023-24 Oscar season:

General entry categories submission deadline — Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Governors Awards — Saturday, Nov. 18

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT — Thursday, Dec. 14

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT — Monday, Dec. 18

Oscar Shortlists Announcement — Thursday, Dec. 21

Eligibility period ends — Sunday, Dec. 31

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT — Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT — Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Oscar Nominations Announcement — Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

Oscar Nominees Luncheon — Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT — Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Scientific and Technical Awards — Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT — Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

96th Oscars — Sunday, March 10, 2024

