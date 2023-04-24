We've Got Hollywood Covered
Oscars Lock 96th Awards Ceremony for March 2024

Save the date: We’re already staring down next year’s Academy Awards

| April 24, 2023 @ 9:00 AM
Academy Award

Academy Awards

Mark your calendars, Oscar junkies — the 96th Academy Awards has a show date: Sunday, March 10, 2024.

It seems like we just watched “Everything Everywhere All at Once” close out the 95th Academy Awards with its Best Picture win (one of the film’s seven triumphs that night) and here we are, already looking more than 10 months into the Oscars future.

As it did this year, next year’s ceremony will air on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood. No word yet on whether Jimmy Kimmel’s well received hosting at the 95th awards will result in him emceeing the evening for a fourth time.

Earlier this month, AMPAS announced that former executive Meredith Shea has been named its first ever chief membership, impact and industry officer. She will oversee general strategy and implementation of many Academy ventures, including new member cultivation and outreach, awards administration, rules and regulations, membership branch structural changes, member and industry engagement, film festival and international strategies, talent development programs and industry diversity, equity, accessibility, inclusion and sustainability efforts.

On Monday, AMPAS also shared several other key dates for the 2023-24 Oscar season:

General entry categories submission deadline  — Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023
Governors Awards — Saturday, Nov. 18
Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT — Thursday, Dec. 14
Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT — Monday, Dec. 18
Oscar Shortlists Announcement — Thursday, Dec. 21  
Eligibility period ends — Sunday, Dec. 31
Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT — Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024   
Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT — Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024
Oscar Nominations Announcement — Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024   
Oscar Nominees Luncheon — Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024
Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT — Monday, Feb. 12, 2024
Scientific and Technical Awards — Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024
Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT — Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024
96th Oscars — Sunday, March 10, 2024
 

