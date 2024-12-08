Robin Ayers, Journalist and KBLA 1580 Host, Dies at 44

Robin Ayers, a respected entertainment news journalist, author and host at KBLA 1580 radio, died Thursday, Dec. 5. She was 44.

Ayers’ death was confirmed by Tavis Smiley, a talk show host on the same radio program. “On behalf of her precious family, it is with profound sadness that KBLA Talk 1580 announces the passing of our beloved colleague Robin Ayers on Thursday, December 05. Robin was a bright light. You could see her radiant smile through the radio,” he wrote on X.

“We all respected her immense talent, loved her jovial spirit, celebrated her love of family, and honored her faith in God. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robin’s entire family, most especially her husband Rob and her twin daughters Brooklyn and Madison.”

“We ask you to join us in praying for the Ayers family as they navigate the difficult days ahead. At the appropriate time, KBLA Talk 1580 will offer a special tribute to Robin,” Smily concluded.

Ayers joined KBLA in 2022 as the host of “The RA Report with Robin Ayers.” Prior to joining the station, she worked as a reporter and entertainment news correspondent for EURweb. The outlet’s founder and publisher, Lee Bailey, said in a statement, “Along with the EURweb staff/family, I am deeply saddened by the passing of Robin Ayers. Her passion for storytelling and unwavering commitment to truth brought depth and authenticity to her work.”

“She was not just a colleague, but a friend, and her impact on EURweb and the lives she touched will never be forgotten,” Bailey added.

In an interview with Canvas Rebel this year, Ayers walked the outlet through her path toward journalism. She said she’s “always felt natural at having conversation with different people from all walks of life.”

“My true skill is listening when people share their stories,” Ayers continued. “Turning into a career, however, is the real key. I did not go to a traditional college and certainly did not acquire any degrees in communication or journalism. I was lucky enough to have met someone who believed in me.”

Ayers shared that she got into radio hosting “by chance” after she was asked to interview Keith Sweat and Magic Johnson. “It was after those interviews that I realized I had the natural gift and the desire to continue that as a career,” she explained. “I continued to ask around, ‘who can I interview?’”

Ayers also revealed she was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that often grows in the uterus or abdomen, in 2023. “Every day, through all of the pain, I showed up for my radio show daily. While I do believe in listening to your body (and I did), I also believe that we need to pull through for people that rely on us,” she explained.

In July, Ayers spoke to Faye McCray about her diagnosis and the high rates of misdiagnosis for Black people and people of color. “As soon as I left the doctor’s office after my diagnosis, I started handling my business, which was praying to God and letting the most important people know. I didn’t let it shake me because it didn’t belong to me,” Ayers explained.

Robin Ayers is survived by her husband, Rob, and twin daughters Brooklyn and Madison. No memorial plans have been announced.