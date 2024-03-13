Robyn Bernard, who played Terry Brock on “General Hospital” from 1984 to 1990, was found dead in San Jacinto, California on March 12, according to a police report.

The actress’ body was found in a vacant field in the 1800 block of S. San Jacinto in San Jacinto, California. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation into her death, but did not release more details at this time. According to TMZ, who first reported her death, the local coroner will perform an autopsy this coming Wednesday.

Bernard, the elder sister of “Wings” star Crystal Bernard, was born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas. Their father was the televangelist Jerry Wayne Bernard, and the two began their careers as gospel singers.

She made her big-screen debut in Jean-Jacques Beineix’s 1981 French thriller “Diva” and also appeared in his 1986 film “Betty Blue” and 1989’s “Roselyne and the Lions.”

She began her “General Hospital” run in September 1984 as the daughter of David Groh’s D.L. Brock, an aspiring singer with a drinking problem. The character was written off the show in March 1990 on a high note, having landed a recording contract. She was in 140 episodes of the ABC soap.

Fan Eric Ackerman shared a shot of himself with Bernard from 2014 to X with the caption, “She was the life of the #GH party. Rest in Peace, Robyn Bernard.”

He also shared a photo of Bernard with fellow “General Hospital” actors David Groh and Jacklyn Zeman with the note, “Hard to believe they’re all gone. And all way too soon.” Groh died in 2008 at the age of 68. Zeman, who played nurse Bobbie Spencer, died on May 9, 2023 at 70.

Bernard also appeared in the French mystery series “Maigret” in 1992 and the 1997 film “Kings for a Day.”