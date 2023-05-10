Jacklyn Zeman, the actress best known for her decades-long tenure playing Bobbie Spencer on the venerable ABC soap “General Hospital,” died Wednesday of undisclosed causes. She was 70.

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini made the news public Wednesday night.

“On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work,” Valentini wrote.

“Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey,’ he continued.

Zemen, a 5-time Daytime Emmy nominee, first joined “General Hospital” in 1977, just before the show’s most iconic period kicked off with the popularity of the “Luke and Laura” storyline in 1979. She stayed with the show until 2010, but returned in 2013 and continued with it until her death.

