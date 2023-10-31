Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dies at 50

Soap opera star Tyler Christopher, who starred on both “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives,” has died at 50.

The news was shared Tuesday by “General Hospital” star Maurice Benard on his Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher,” he wrote. “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.”

Benard added, “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini also posted about Tyler’s passing on Twitter. “I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our #GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine,” Valentini wrote.

The actor was arrested in May for public intoxication at the Burbank Airport and was given a $250 fine. In 2019, Christopher was previously arrested for public intoxication in Martinsville, Indiana, after he passed out in the back of an Uber, according to TMZ.

Christopher, born Tyler Christopher Baker, was born in Joliet, Illinois, on November 11, 1972, but grew up in Delaware, Ohio after his parents relocated. After attending Ohio Wesleyan University, he moved to Los Angeles where his acting career started, initially removing his middle name and going by Tyler Baker.

In 1993, Christopher auditioned for the role of Stone Cates for “General Hospital,” but it was later given to actor Michael Sutton. But three years later, he starred in the soap as Nikolas Cassadine, where afterward he signed a three-year deal, filming early scenes in June 1996. In 1999, he declined to renew his deal with the series, but returned in March 2013 in a reoccurring role.

He won a Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for “General Hospital” in 2016. He went on to play Stefan DiMera on the NBC soap “Days of Our Lies from 2017 to 2019. His role was recast with Brandon Barash.

Some of his other acting credits were in shows and films, including “The Twilight Zone,” “The Lying Game,” “Charmed,” “Beyond the Lights” and “Shouting Secrets.”

From 2002 to 2004, Christopher was married to Eva Longoria, and following their divorce, he wed ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo. Their marriage lasted from 2008 to 2021. Christopher and Pedigo share two children.