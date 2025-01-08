Roku Strikes 2-Year Streaming Deal With Pro Volleyball Federation in Latest Sports Push

Roku is continuing to expand its push into live sports, striking a two-year rights deal with the Pro Volleyball Federation.

The pact will see the company stream 20 matches for free on the Roku Sports Channel, with clips and highlights available on the Sports Zone and Women’s Sports Zone offerings.

“Women’s volleyball has a passionate and expansive fanbase, and PVF’s position as the premier professional league makes them the ideal partner for Roku,” Roku Media sports head Joe Franzetta said in a Wednesday statement. “As we continue to expand our sports offering, adding PVF as our first women’s professional league partnership underscores our commitment to delivering premium live sports to a wider fanbase.”

The deal, which is the league’s third major broadcast agreement in 90 days, will increase PVF’s national television coverage by 350% compared to its inaugural season, with 45 matches across three major platforms in 2025.

In addition to Roku, PVF struck deals with CBS Sports in November and Fox Sports in December.

“This partnership with Roku continues a transformative period in PVF’s growth, delivering on our promise to provide national visibility for our athletes and sport,” PVF CEO Jen Spicher added. “In just 90 days, we’ve built the most extensive broadcast footprint in professional volleyball, creating a strong foundation for our league as it enters its second season.”

Roku’s latest push into sports comes after it acquired the rights to the MLB’s Sunday Leadoff in May and The X Games in December.

The Roku Sports Channel, which launched in August, also features live races from Formula E; the Emmy-nominated talk show “The Rich Eisen Show;” “GMFB: Overtime,” a reboot of the NFL’s “Good Morning Football;” original programming such as “NFL Draft: The Pick Is In” Season 2, docuseries “WWE: Next Gen” and “Fight Inc: Inside the UFC”; and exclusive partner content such as boxing matches from Top Rank, combat sports from Swerve Sports and poker games from PokerGO.

PVF’s 2025 season will begin on Thursday.