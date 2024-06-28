Roku’s Joe Franzetta Is Leveraging Leagues, 3rd Party Partnerships to Create a ‘One-Stop Shop’ for Sports Content

As more sports shift from linear to streaming, a major pain point for consumers is fragmentation, or the inability to watch the content they want all in one place.

While some companies are teaming up to offer their combined sports portfolios directly through upcoming bundles like Venu Sports, they’re also leveraging partnerships with aggregation platforms like Roku, which has created a dedicated hub known as Sports Zone.

“Viewers, sports rights owners, rights holders and advertisers have found themselves in a new paradigm. And that new paradigm is exciting, but it can also be challenging because it can be hard to find the content you want to watch,” Roku Media head of sports Joe Franzetta told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View.