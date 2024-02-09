Rolling Stone Editor in Chief Noah Shachtman to Resign 

Rolling Stone editor in chief Noah Shachtman will be stepping down at the end of the month after steering the publication for more than two years. Shachtman’s final day will be March 1.

In an internal memo to staff, obtained by the New York Times, the top editor did not specify the reasons for his departure. However, a source told the Times that his resignation was related to editorial differences with Gus Wenner, Rolling Stone’s chief executive.

“It’s the right decision, one Gus Wenner and I made after many discussions about the direction of the brand,” Shachtman wrote in the memo.

In a separate note, Wenner told staffers that Shachtman will be replaced in the interim by Sean Woods, who currently serves as the magazine’s deputy editor and Lisa Tozzi, who serves as digital director. Rolling Stone will be searching for a new editor in chief in the coming weeks.

Shachtman will continue to be involved with the pop culture publication as a contributing writer.

“After two and a half amazing years at Rolling Stone, I’m stepping down as editor-in-chief as of March 1,” Shachtman wrote on X. “It’s the right decision, one Gus Wenner and I made after many discussions about the direction of the brand.”

“I can’t wait to see how Gus & co. build on RS’ historical mission to celebrate the best of pop culture,” he continued.

I’m so proud of all we’ve accomplished together – culture-shaping scoops and profiles, a National Magazine Award, an Emmy nomination, more than two billion views in the last year alone, and, most importantly, the assembling of a genuinely remarkable team. (2/3) — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) February 9, 2024

Shachtman also noted that he will be writing for other outlets as well, as he works on a new start-up project.

Rolling Stone has seen some controversy as of late, when last year one of the magazine’s founders Jann Wenner, made problematic remarks in a New York Times interview. Jann Wenner’s son Gus denounced his father’s comments.