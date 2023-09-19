Rolling Stone magazine cofounder Jann Wenner, 77, was kicked off of the board of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation on Saturday following controversial remarks in a New York Times interview. Now his son has joined in distancing himself and the magazine from his father’s comments, the Washington Post reported — Gus Wenner is the current CEO of Rolling Stone.

“While I love him deeply, I do not agree with the comments he made and understand why they are so upsetting and hurtful,” son Gus Wenner wrote in an email to Rolling Stone staff that was shared with the Washington Post.

He added, “I want to be clear, his statements as reported do not represent my beliefs, or the values, practices and mission of Rolling Stone.”

Rolling Stone did not immediately return request for comment from TheWrap.

Jann Wenner first got into hot water thanks to a Friday interview in which he dismissed how “articulate” Black and female musicians are. His comments came while defending why the interviews featured in his new career retrospective book, “The Masters,” are all white males.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced his removal from the board Saturday — Wenner was involved in the founding of the Hall of Fame. He later issued an apology through his publisher, Little Brown.

“In my interview with The New York Times I made comments that diminished the contributions, genius and impact of Black and women artists and I apologize wholeheartedly for those remarks,” Wenner said in his apology.

In the original New York Times interview, Wenner also defended the reporting in Rolling Stone’s 2014 article that was ultimately retracted alleging a story of college gang rape.

“He’s a narcissist who lacks self-awareness,” Wenner biographer Joe Hagan told the Washington Post. “This is how he talks inside the bubble he lives in. He receives a lot of affirmation for it, and he thinks it’s OK.”

Hagan also compared Wenner’s mindset to former President Donald Trump — though Trump and Wenner have had their own conflicts over the years. Wenner sold Rolling Stone to Penske Media in 2017. Wenner has also previously been accused of sexual assault and harassment.