Rolling Stones Play ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Soundtrack Song Live for the First Time Ever (Video)

The Rolling Stones ensured they didn’t run out of time to play “Out of Time.”

It took 56 years and a prominent place in a Quentin Tarantino movie for the boys to finally bring the 1966 song, which they’ve never played live in their millenia-long touring history, to the stage. The tune’s maiden voyage came Wednesday night on the Stones’ European tour in Madrid (watch the video below, it’s not half bad).

The song featured prominently in Tarantino’s 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” fading up and down during a pivotal late scene in which an aging Rick Dalton returns from a long period of shooting B-movies abroad.

The Stones opened their Metropolitano Stadium show with the song that was never a radio hit but endured as a fan-favorite for years, and was successfully covered by other artists, including Elvis Costello. Eagle-eared fans had hinted that the band was head practicing the song, but the Stones are known to fiddle with new ideas in practice and soundcheck that never make it to the stage.

In this case, they went for it – because the Rolling Stones know that time waits for no one.