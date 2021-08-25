Ron Jeremy Indicted on 30-Plus Counts of Sexual Assault Involving 21 Women

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on more than 30 sexual assault counts involving 21 victims dating back more than two decades.

Jeremy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the new felony charges, which included 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Jeremy is accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women over a 23-year span dating to 1996. The alleged victims range in age from 15 to 51.

The new charges stem from incidents dating to October 1996, when a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by Jeremy during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley. In October 2000, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by Jeremy at a party in a nightclub. He also is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman at a strip club in City of Industry between 2002 and 2003.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

Last year, Jeremy — whose full name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt — was charged with three counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery based on separate incidents dating to 2014. He also pleaded not guilty to the charges.