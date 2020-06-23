Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Raping 3 Women, Sexually Assaulting Another

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with “forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Tuesday.

According to a release sent from the District Attorney’s office, Ronald Jeremy Hyatt was charged “with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.”

Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California. Prosecutors are recommending bail to be set at $6.6 million.

Hyatt is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014, as well as sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2007. Additionally, he is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

The D.A.’s office also declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence from an incident in 2016.

If Hyatt is convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

In May, Hyatt faced new accusations of sexual assault. This is not the first time Hyatt has been accused of sexual assault. In 2018, the Los Angeles DA’s office reviewed a sexual assault case against Hyatt in which, TMZ reported at the time, involved an alleged groping incident in the bathroom of West Hollywood’s famed Sunset Strip hangout Rainbow Bar and Grill. In 2017, a Rolling Stone investigative piece detailed multiple other accusations, which Hyatt denied at the time, calling those allegations “pure lies or buyers remorse.”

A spokesperson for Hyatt has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.