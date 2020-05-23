Ron Jeremy Subject of New Sexual Assault Investigation in Los Angeles

Allegations against the porn legend are “under review” by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office

| May 23, 2020 @ 1:28 PM Last Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 1:30 PM
Ron Jeremy

Getty

Porn legend Ron Jeremy is facing new accusations of sexual assault.

“Sexual assault allegations against Ron Jeremy are under review by our office. No filing decision has been made,” Greg Risling, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s public information officer, told TheWrap. There was no other information given regarding the new allegations.

The Daily Beast was first to report on the new accusations.

Reps for Jeremy declined to comment.

This is not the first time Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault. In 2018, the Los Angeles DA’s office reviewed a sexual assault case against Jeremy in which, TMZ reported at the time, involved an alleged groping incident in the bathroom of West Hollywood’s famed Sunset Strip hangout Rainbow Bar and Grill.

In 2017, a Rolling Stone investigative piece detailed multiple other accusations, which Jeremy denied at the time, calling those allegations “pure lies or buyers remorse.”

Jeremy put himself back in the spotlight recently when he tweeted pleas to save a tree that he said his father planted in front of his childhood home in Queens. That led to the kind of “tongue-in-cheek” headlines you would expect, though fellow porn star Janice Griffith responded by tweeting, “Did Ron tweet this in between bouts of sexually harassing people? he’s banned from almost all adult industry events for groping people without consent.”

