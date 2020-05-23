Ron Jeremy Subject of New Sexual Assault Investigation in Los Angeles
Allegations against the porn legend are “under review” by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office
Tim Baysinger | May 23, 2020 @ 1:28 PM
Last Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 1:30 PM
Getty
Porn legend Ron Jeremy is facing new accusations of sexual assault.
“Sexual assault allegations against Ron Jeremy are under review by our office. No filing decision has been made,” Greg Risling, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s public information officer, told TheWrap. There was no other information given regarding the new allegations.
This is not the first time Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault. In 2018, the Los Angeles DA’s office reviewed a sexual assault case against Jeremy in which, TMZ reported at the time, involved an alleged groping incident in the bathroom of West Hollywood’s famed Sunset Strip hangout Rainbow Bar and Grill.
In 2017, a Rolling Stone investigative piece detailed multiple other accusations, which Jeremy denied at the time, calling those allegations “pure lies or buyers remorse.”
Jeremy put himself back in the spotlight recently when he tweeted pleas to save a tree that he said his father planted in front of his childhood home in Queens. That led to the kind of “tongue-in-cheek” headlines you would expect, though fellow porn star Janice Griffith responded by tweeting, “Did Ron tweet this in between bouts of sexually harassing people? he’s banned from almost all adult industry events for groping people without consent.”
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for upcoming streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.
Here’s when 34 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for upcoming streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.