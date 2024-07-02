Rudy Giuliani admitted he’s in no way shocked by the Bar Association’s decision to revoke his license to practice law in the state of New York, which is the consequence for his nefarious involvement in the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m not surprised that I’ve been disbarred by a Bar Ass’n which is a politically and ideologically integral part of the Democrat one-party, corrupted court system for a long time,” Giuliani wrote on X Tuesday, blaming his disbarment on the Bar Association’s supposed ties to the Democratic Party.

He went on to say that judges like Judge Juan Merchan — who presided over Donald Trump’s hush-money case — are all tied to the Party and are unjustly “selected,” not elected, by Dem leaders.

“Judges, like Merchan and [Arthur] Engoron in NYC are selected by local Democrat bosses. These judges, just like in a one-party Communist dictatorship, are not really elected but selected by the Democrat local bosses and often run unopposed,” Giuliani continued. “The case is based on an activist complaint, replete with false arguments, a hearing officer who was a former judge from the same corrupt Democrat selection process, and a tape with almost 1/4 of the most critical parts erased and covered up by either the Chief NY Bar ‘persecutor’ and his staff, or the Sec’y of State of Georgia.”

In a statement to TMZ, Giuliani’s legal team said they are “disappointed” by the decision.

“Of course, we are disappointed by it all, but we can’t say we are surprised. The court has been very heavy handed with Mayor Giuliani from the inception of this matter. We are exploring any appellate options,” lawyer Arthur Aidala said. “Rudy and I traded some text messages — he was not surprised at all — he felt there was no likelihood he would get a fair shake.”

The revocation of Giuliani’s law license comes two years after it was suspended over him “making demonstrably false and misleading statements” to the legislators and the public about the 2020 presidential election. Most notably, Giuliani falsely claimed that the election was rigged in President Joe Biden’s favor and that Trump was the true victor in the presidential battle.

As a result, the state’s bar named Giuliani as “an immediate threat,” particularly following his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection (While he’s yet to plead, Giuliani was also charged in Arizona over his meddling with the election).

However, his attorney L. Allyn Stockton said Giuliani was just doing his job, noting, “If what New York has revoked his license for is similar to his conduct in Georgia, then they have revoked his license for merely representing a client zealously.”