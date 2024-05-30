Former President Donald Trump publicly rejected his conviction after being found guilty on all 34 charges in his Stormy Daniels hush money fraud case on Thursday.

Following the jury’s historic decision at the Manhattan courthouse, Trump spoke out, saying, “This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here.”

“We didn’t do a thing wrong, I’m a very innocent man. It’s OK, I’m fighting for our country, I’m fighting for our constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt a political opponent,” he continued. “I think it’s just a disgrace and we’ll keep fighting and we’ll fight to the end and we’ll win. Because our country’s gone to hell. We don’t have the same country anymore, we have a divided mess. We’re a nation in decline, serious decline — millions and millions of people pouring into our country right now from prisons and from mental institutions, terrorists. And they take over our country.”

Trump concluded, “We have a country that’s in big trouble, but this was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should’ve never been allowed to try this case. Never.”

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” host’s comments echo a similar sentiment added to his official fundraising website following the verdict.

“I’m a political prisoner! I was just convicted in a rigged political witch hunt trial: I did nothing wrong! They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot and now they’ve convicted me,” his campaign site wrote. “Crooked Joe Biden needs to get the message — right here, right now — that his chances of a 2nd term end today!”

Trump subsequently posted a video message to his supporters on his Truth Social platform, writing, “Victory on Nov. 5. Save America!”

“This is the final battle,” he says in the clip. “With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state; we will expel the warmongers from our government; we will drive out the globalists; we will cast out the communists, Marxists and fascists; we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country; we will rout the fake news media; and we will liberate America from these villains once and for all.”

Trump will next be sentenced on July 11.