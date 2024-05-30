Donald Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of criminal fraud by a jury of seven men and five women Thursday in his Stormy Daniels hush money trial. The results mark the first time in U.S. history that a former president was convicted of a crime.

As was the case throughout the trial, the verdict left plenty for social media to react. Twitter was ablaze with thoughts on the guilty verdict right after it was announced.

“34 is now my favorite number,” former “Wonder Woman” actress Lynda Carter added.

“Someone should probably wake Trump. #Verdict,” Danny Zucker, an executive producer for “Modern Family,” said.

“Today was the day Donald trump finally became president,” Megan Amram joked.

“The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon,” horror writer Stephen King said.

“This 98% makes up for him not dying of COVID,” comedian Laurie Kilmartin tweeted.

“WOWZERS #Trump GOT’EM!!” Vivica A. Fox said.

“#Trump is a convicted felon! So he can run for President, but he can’t even vote for himself! #TeamDl,” DL Hughley pointed out.

“Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law. While it has been a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth always matters. I want to thank my attorneys. @eDanyaPerry for her invaluable guidance and support throughout this process,” Michael Cohen, who gave key testimony in the hush money trial, said.

“34 counts,” Robert King, creator of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” said accompanied by a picture.

“How I Met Your Accountability,” Craig Thomas, the creator of “How I Met Your Mother,” tweeted.

“Well I guess he’s been f–ked twice by Stormy,” award-winning songwriter Diane Warren said.

“.@realDonaldTrump As my Bubbe used to say… HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES?” actress Ellen Barkin said.

“Orange is the New Orange,” former White House Communications Director for Donald Trump, Anthony Scaramucci said.

“We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45,” Star Trek alum George Takei said.

“This is a dark day for America.

This entire trial has been a sham, and it is nothing more than political persecution. The only reason they prosecuted Donald Trump is because Democrats are terrified that he will win reelection.

This disgraceful decision is legally baseless and should be overturned promptly on appeal. Any judge with a modicum of integrity would recognize that this entire trial has been utterly fraudulent,” U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said.

“Abraham Lincoln and now Stormy Daniels. 2 porn stars who, when history called, stepped up to save America,” Patton Oswalt joked.

“Such bullsh-t,” Donald Trump Jr. responded.

“If Trump becomes a convicted felon and elected officials are still willing to support him, I’m sure they’ll have no problem with him having used the N-word,” Rob Reiner said.

“Gotta hand it to Trump on winning his first popular vote,” director Zack Bornstein said.

“I think this is the weakest case people brought against him, my belief is that it will end up helping President Trump among a large part of the American public. I’m not a fan of Trumps, I’m running against him. On the debt, he ran up 8 trillion more than all presidents combined, he shutdown our country after promising he was going to run America like a business, he embroiled our country in foreign war, the division in our country is largely down to him and Biden and it’s not a good thing for our country,” Robert F. Kennedy said.

Arizona Senator Kari Lake made her thoughts on the “sham prosecution” of the former president.

“We just witnessed the most egregious example of election interference and an outright mockery of the rule of law in the 246-year history of our Republic. This entire process right down to the verdict itself has been nothing but a shameful political stunt.

This is a non-crime that a Soros-backed DA conjured out of thin air and placed in front of a highly conflicted Democrat judge, all in an effort to imprison Joe Biden’s political opponent.

The star witness in this case was a convicted perjurer, whose testimony before the court was one of the most embarrassing debacles ever seen in a courtroom.

This conviction should be immediately reversed upon appeal, and this legal tyranny will be summarily rejected by the American people on November 5th.”