Hollywood Legislators Still Confident in Tax Credit Expansion Despite Caution Over California Budget

California’s relative budget stability was a major reason why Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month he could support a more than doubling of the state film and TV tax credit program to $750 million.

And despite warnings from the state’s legislative analyst that deficits could soon return, legislators and Hollywood stakeholders told TheWrap they’re still confident they can usher the proposed expansion through the five-month budgetary process in 2025.

Last week, the California Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) released its annual fiscal outlook, projecting a deficit of $2 billion for the 2025-26 fiscal year. That’s a massive improvement from the $68 billion deficit the Golden State faced this past year, and it’s expected to be balanced with minor changes to the state’s budget.