Biden Sets First Post-Debate TV Interview With ABC News, George Stephanopoulos 

President Joe Biden’s first televised interview since his debate debacle will be with George Stephanopoulos for ABC News.

The exclusive interview will air across ABC’s news programs, with the first clip set to land on Friday, July 5, on “World News Tonight With David Muir.” The extended interview will air on Sunday, July 7 on “This Week.” Other shows, like “Good Morning America,” will also broadcast the chat on Monday, July 8.

Though neither has been officially selected by their respective parties, Biden and Trump faced off in their first debate of the presidential election season on Thursday (June 27). The two discussed a myriad of subjects, including Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Americans’ concerns with Biden’s age and mental capacity, abortion/reproductive rights, the ongoing border crisis and even meaningless topics like who has the better golf stroke.

“The problem is, they’re radical. They’ll take the child in the eighth month, ninth month, or even after birth,” Trump said during the debate, repeating a highly disputed conservative talking point. “We need to send this issue back to the states, it’s a great thing.”

“It’s a terrible thing,” Biden quickly retorted right when his mic went live. “The idea states are able to do this, is like turning civil rights back to the states.”

The two, who didn’t even shake hands before the debate started, have seemingly grown even more disdain for one another, especially following the Supreme Court’s decision to grant Trump partial immunity for his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. On Monday, Biden referred to the Court’s decision as a “dangerous precedent” for the country.

“It undermines the rule of law,” the president said in a statement that also called out Trump for sending “a vicious mob” to the Capitol.

In the meantime, both candidates are being called on to step down, pointing out their unsuitability for the role, albeit for different reasons. Biden’s poor debate performance has led to a slew of Dems calling for his replacement, while many others question why a convicted felon like Trump should be allowed to run.

In the meantime, Biden and Trump are gearing up for their next debate, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 10.