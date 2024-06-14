Runyonland, Broadway’s Youngest Producers, Reimagine the Business of Theater

Thomas Laub and Alyah Chanelle Scott of Runyonland Productions are the youngest lead producers on Broadway. Now going into Sunday’s 77th Tony Awards, they are nominated in the Best Revival of a Play category for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s “Appropriate” and Best Revival of a Musical for “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” starring Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad.

Already winners for their work on “Parade” and “American Utopia,” Laub founded the company in 2018 as a theatrical production company dedicated to the hyper-local — “all-regional with little insular producing cells in different cities,” he told TheWrap — while partnering with local theaters and educational institutions in Charlotte, North Carolina; Denver, Colorado; and Detroit, Michigan.