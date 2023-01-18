New Mexico authorities say they will announce a decision Thursday on criminal charges in the 2021 Santa Fe County film-set shooting that killed “Rust” cinematographer Halayna Hutchins.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce their decision at 8 a.m. PT in a written statement that will be shared with the media and public.

“Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim’s family,” DA spokeswoman Heather Brewer said in a statement.

There will be no news conference or public appearances by the district attorney or the special prosecutor, the news release said.

Actor Alec Baldwin fired the Colt .45 revolver that killed Hutchins on the set of the film in Oct. 2021 during preparation for a scene. Baldwin confirmed that he pulled the hammer back, but not far enough to cock the gun. Releasing the hammer caused the gun to fire, but Baldwin stated that he did not pull the trigger.

The gun was loaded with one live round instead of dummy rounds, and the bullet passed through Hutchins’ body before lodging in the shoulder of director Joel Souza.

Baldwin filed a cross-complaint, alleging in a lawsuit filed Friday Nov. 11 that three of the film’s crew members, as well as the man who supplied ammunition to the set, are to blame for the fatal shooting.

Baldwin named “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, prop supplier Seth Kenney, prop master Sarah Zachry and the company PDQ Arm and Prop as “cross-defendants” in a suit originally filed against him in 2021 by the film’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. He claims that Hutchins’ death was a result of their negligence and, as a result, Baldwin says has experienced “immense grief” and suffered an “emotional, physical and financial toll.”

