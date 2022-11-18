Two weeks after the final police report concerning the fatal shooting of “Rust” DP Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin last October was handed over to the local D.A., the document has been made public.

The 540-page report reveals a set embroiled in chaos even before the shooting on Oct. 21, 2021, and contains a listing of events and inventory from the local police, the FBI and others.

The police report details there were problems the week before the incident with head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who has said she was told the gun was cleared. The report notes that Gutierrez-Reed and her crew had issues which involved “negligent discharges,” according to Ross Addigo, a dolly grip present when the incident took place. Gutierrez-Reed was preparing one of six guns and one of the revolvers went off toward her foot.

Minutes later at the cabin set, a discharged gun went off that wasn’t announced, which would have been the AD Dave Halls’ responsibility to announce.

Ross also noted that six camera men walked off set on the day of the incident, and that the head of the camera department, Lane Luper, wrote a letter to production concerning the mishaps.

New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has not currently charged anyone in the “Rust” incident. The D.A.’s office had no comment at this time in response to the report.

“The district attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges,” the DA’s office said in a statement upon initially receiving the report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s department.

“As with all cases that the District Attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico, and pursuing justice,” the DA’s office also said.

The Hutchins’ estate settled with “Rust” producers and Baldwin. On Nov. 11, Baldwin filed a civil suit against Gutierrez-Reed, Halls, and property master Sarah Zachry, and weapons and rounds supplier Seth Kenney.