‘Rust’ Judge Scolds Press Corps for Leaving a Mess, Threatens Beverage Ban: ‘Not One More Cup!’

Members of the “Rust” trial media: Your mother does not work at the First Judicial District Court in New Mexico.

The manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin opened its Thursday session with a good old-fashioned scolding for visiting press corps, who apparently began leaving a regular mess in areas set aside for working press.

“I’m sorry, this probably isn’t the most appropriate time,” Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said. “But, um, media, and media in the war room – or whatever we call it – um, one more cup and everybody is not allowed to bring any liquids of any kind whatsoever. OK?”

As judicial orders go, it was fairly low-stakes. But as a moment for reinforcing the stereotype of news reporters as thoughtless, slovenly, self-absorbed narcissists, it was a blockbuster.

Nevertheless, Her Honor was not having it.

“My staff, and our county people are not going to be picking up trash that you all can pick up. OK?,” she continued. “And that also means downstairs in the jury assembly room. So … one more cup, one more water – let’s just have some manners on picking up after ourselves, OK?”

So it was decreed, recorded and entered into the record.