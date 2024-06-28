Ryan Coogler to Adapt ‘A Vicious Circle’ With Cocreator Mattson Tomlin at Universal

Universal Pictures has landed the rights to the BOOM! Studios graphic novel series “A Vicious Circle” created by Lee Bermejo (“Batman: Damned,” “Joker”) and Mattson Tomlin (“Terminator Zero,” “The Batman Part II”), the studio announced on Friday. Tomlin is set to adapt the screenplay.

“A Vicious Circle” centers on trained assassin Shawn Thacker who seeks revenge on the only other man who shares his unique affliction—each life they take forces them both to travel through time between vastly different past and future eras.

Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler will produce through their Proximity Media banner. Rebecca Cho will executive produce and oversee the project for Proximity Media along with Zetra Evans for Proximity. Stephen Christy will also produce, Adam Yoelin will executive produce and Mette Norkjaer will co-produce for BOOM! Studios.

Senior Vice President of Production Development Ryan Jones will oversee the project for the Studio.

BOOM! Studios was founded in 2005 and has produced bestselling, award-winning original work, including Keanu Reeves’ “BRZRKR,” “Something is Killing the Children,” and “Mouse Guard.” BOOM! is currently in production on a live action series adaptation of the spy thriller “Butterfly” for Amazon MGM Studios, and the animated series “Hex Vets & Magic Pets” for Nickelodeon. Previous credits include “Mech Cadets” (Netflix), “Just Beyond” (Disney+), ‘The Empty Man” (20th Century Studios), and “2 Guns” (Universal Pictures). The company has a first-look television and feature deal with Netflix.

Tomlin is the showrunner of “Terminator Zero,” the new animated series coming to Netflix on August 29. He is known for his original screenplay of “Project Power,” the Netflix film starring Jamie Foxx as well as the screenplay for “Little Fish,” a film starring Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell.

Tomlin also wrote and directed sci-fi drama “Mother/Android” and penned the screenplay for the upcoming Keanu Reeves action comic adaptation “BRZRKR.” Currently, Tomlin is co-writing “The Batman Part II” with director Matt Reeves and is attached to write the HBO Game of Thrones spinoff “Aegon’s Conquest.”

Tomlin is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Goodman Genow. Proximity is repped by WME, Jonathan Gardner, ESQ. and ID. BOOM! Studios is repped by UTA and attorney Matt Saver.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.