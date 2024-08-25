Ryan Evans, Reuters Safety Adviser in Ukraine, Killed in Missile Strike at 38

Two of the agency’s journalists were hospitalized, with one suffering serious injury, according to the news organization

The wreckage of a mid-sized building that appears to be a couple stories tall, with several people standing and pointing as they work on it following the destruction.
Ukrainian emergency services carry out a search and rescue operation among the rubble of a destroyed hotel after a strike in the town of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region on Aug. 25, 2024. A member of the Reuters news agency was missing and two others were wounded in a Russian strike on a hotel in the east Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, the agency said. A search and rescue operation was underway at the Hotel Sapphire, where Reuters said six of its crew covering the war, were staying. (Photo by)

Ryan Evans, a safety adviser for Reuters, has been killed in what appeared to be a Russian missile strike on his hotel in Ukraine on Saturday, according to the news agency. He was 38 years old. Two other members of Reuters’ team covering the war in Ukraine were hospitalized in the attack, one of them injured seriously.

Evans was a retired British soldier who has provided support for Reuters and advised its journalists on safety around the world, including for their coverage of Ukraine, Israel and at the Paris Olympics. He began working with the agency in 2022.

He was with Reuters’ six-person team covering the war in Ukraine when he was killed in the strike on their hotel, the Hotel Sapphire, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. Initially reported missing, Evans was ultimately declared dead after his body was found in the hotel’s rubble.

“We send our deepest condolences and thoughts to Ryan’s family and loved ones. Ryan has helped so many of our journalists cover events around the world; we will miss him terribly,” Reuters said in a statement.

The hotel was hit by a Russian Iskander ballistic missile, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“An ordinary city hotel was destroyed by the Russian Iskander,” he said in an evening address Sunday, before adding that the strike was “absolutely purposeful, thought out … my condolences to family and friends”.

“We are urgently seeking more information about the attack, including by working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and we are supporting our colleagues and their families,” Reuters said in a statement.

Three other members of the Reuters team at the hotel were accounted for and safe, according to the agency.

Reuters noted that the Russian Defence Ministry did not respond to its request for comment on the attack and the news organization could not independently verify whether the missile that hit the hotel was part of a deliberate strike or if Russia did indeed fire the missile.

The Donetsk province’s regional prosecutor’s office said in a Telegram post that the hotel was “destroyed” at 10:35 p.m. local time on Saturday.

"Superpower" (YouTube, Fifth Season, Vice News)
Read Next
Sean Penn's Ukraine Documentary 'Superpower' Debuts on YouTube

Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.