Ryan Reynolds is making sure people know what to expect when they sit down for “Deadpool & Wolverine” come July.

A hidden QR code that briefly appears between Wolverine’s legs in a teaser released Monday led eagle-eyed viewers to a “disclaimer” read by Reynolds. He quickly gave a rundown on what to be prepared for with the upcoming sequel.

“We’re very excited to be joining you July 26. Many of you are very excited. But we should set the table correctly. This film is as paper thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few dick jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense, and completely sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence, which if you haven’t figured it out yet, is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie. So sit back, relax, let us lower your IQ and raise your heart rate while we travel to a vapid Dreamland, a place where grown men and grown women walk around in tights, and act like it’s not a giant cultural cry for help. This is CINEMA.”

It remains to be seen whether Reynolds’s claim of a lack of post-credits is true or just another bit of fourth wall breaking fun that Deadpool is known for.

While the big news from the disclaimer might be the movie’s apparent lack of post-credit scene – something the MCU films have been doing since 2008’s “Iron Man – it also seems to hammer home the film’s R rating. Reynolds recently said in an interview that he was “proud” of Disney for letting them go as hard as they did.

“I hope it doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of them for doing this. I think it’s a huge step for them,” Reynolds said in a new interview with Fandango. “I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever.”

He continued, “I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there’s no other way to do it.”

