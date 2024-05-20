Since the moment it was revealed that Deadpool was joining the MCU, there’s been one question fans have had top of mind: Will he still be allowed to be “the merc with a mouth?” Well, as it turns out, even Ryan Reynolds was surprised at how much of a “hard R” rating Disney has allowed “Deadpool & Wolverine” to have.

Obviously, the first trailer for “Deadpool & Wolverine” made it abundantly clear that Deadpool would be as foul-mouthed as he always is, and so would Wolverine. The film is set to be Marvel’s first R-rated movie.

That said, they won’t be the first to drop the F-bomb in the MCU; that honor went to Chris Pratt’s Star Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.” Tony Stark’s Iron Man also got scolded for his language by Captain America after saying “s—” in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

So, cursing isn’t exactly new territory. But, combining Deadpool’s lexicon with the violence that has already been teased in the footage, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is clearly going to be new territory for Marvel, and Ryan Reynolds is thrilled.

“I hope it doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of them for doing this. I think it’s a huge step for them,” Reynolds said in a new interview with Fandango. “I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever.”

He continued, “I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there’s no other way to do it.”

Indeed, the trailers have a ton of swearing, sexual innuendos, drug jokes — as Deadpool scolds his roommate, cocaine is the one thing Kevin Feige said was off-limits — and a lot of blood. But Reynolds noted that he and his team were “not exploiting the R rating just to do R-rated stuff.”

According to the actor, it “really [allowed] us to do anything and everything in a world where anything and everything is possible.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26, 2024.