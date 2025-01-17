Ryan Reynolds, Eva Longoria and Rob McElhenney Invest in Colombian Soccer Team La Equidad

Ryan Reynolds, Eva Longoria and Rob McElhenney are among the several shareholders in an American investment group that’s acquired the Columbia professional soccer team La Equidad.

Leading the pack of investors is Al Tylis, who co-chairs the Mexican Club Necaxa, and Necaxa and D.C. United executive Sam Porter. Other investors include baseball player Justin Verlander, Verlander’s wife and model Kate Upton, Scott Galloway and NBA player Shawn Marion. Per The Athletic, the group has bought over 99% of the club at a valuation of $30 million.

“We welcome Al Tylis and Sam Porter, who arrive with a clear, long-term vision to continue strengthening our club,” La Equidad shared in an X post on Thursday. “This is the first step towards a future full of opportunities.”

Comienza una nueva era en La Equidad. 💚



Damos la bienvenida a Al Tylis y Sam Porter, quienes llegan con una visión clara y a largo plazo para seguir fortaleciendo nuestro club. Este es el primer paso hacia un futuro lleno de oportunidades.



Vienen grandes cosas. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/MMgWNm1vEr — Club Deportivo La Equidad (@Equidadfutbol) January 16, 2025

The deal comes after Tylis and Porter’s investment group acquired 50% of the team in 2021, an investment Longoria was included in. Reynolds and McElhenney bought a minority stake in Necaxa, and in exchange took a piece of Reynolds and McElhenney’s Wales soccer club, Wrexham.

According to The Athletic, a documentary series titled “Bienvenido a Necaxa” executive produced by Longoria, Reynolds and McElhenney is already in the works with FX and Disney+ Latin America.