Ryan Seacrest will once again ring in the New Year in New York’s Time Square this year for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” and he for one endorses CNN’s decision to cut back on the drinking on the Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper-hosted rival broadcast.

In a recent EW interview, Seacrest addressed Cohen’s on-air diss of Seacrest’s shot during last year’s broadcast, saying he thinks the dig was alcohol-influenced.

When asked about CNN’s decision to have their anchors cut down on drinking for their New Year’s Eve show, Seacrest didn’t shy away from giving his opinion.

“I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN. There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right?” Seacrest said. “I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea — although the viewers probably wish they would drink more.”

While hosting CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” last year from Times Square with Anderson Cooper, who was belligerently giggling almost the entire time, Bravo host Andy Cohen shaded “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” saying, “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

“I think they had something to say about my show at one point, which was I’m sure from the alcohol because, I don’t think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren’t drinking,” Seacrest said. “But, you know, I think our show’s a bigger, broader show and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning.”

Seacrest joked: “Although, I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they’re on the air.”

The host also revealed that while many artists have shown up a bit tipsy to the show, they’ve still been able to perform without a problem.

“I think Post Malone was definitely enjoying himself before he went out,” Seacrest said. “But it’s amazing, artists can still hit their marks, they can do their songs while drinking. Luke Bryan, who I worked with on ‘American Idol,’ he can have a couple of drinks and still nail it.”

However, Seacrest said that he isn’t able to partake the same way.

“For me, it’s a little more intense,” he said. “I prefer not to do that on a live broadcast so I get the countdown right, I don’t want to screw it up.”

Seacrest’s festivities kick off at 8/7c on ABC on Sunday, Jan. 31.