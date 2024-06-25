The SAG-AFTRA health plan will add infertility treatment to it’s coverage beginning in 2025.

The board of trustees reached unanimous approval for the inclusion of infertility treatment benefits beginning Jan. 1, 2025. Participants and spouses will be eligible for “medically necessary infertility treatment coverage.”

The treatment will be provided through Carrot, a network of infertility treatment providers. The coverage includes treatment and prescription drugs via Carrot providers and “no cost share up to the family lifetime maximum of $30,000.”

After receiving an infertility diagnosis from a medical provider, the plan will be put in contact with a “Care Team” who will begin putting together a treatment plan for the participants. Neither the plan or Carrot can offer a diagnosis of infertility.

According to the coverage announcement, the benefits offered in the upcoming plan include “Intrauterine Insemination (IUI),In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), semen analysis, genetic testing related to fertility, short term storage costs for eggs, sperm, and/or embryos as part of a treatment, short term fertility preservation for males and females (ex. freezing eggs or semen if member is scheduled to undergo a procedure that may result in loss of fertility, such as radiation or chemotherapy), fertility medication.”

With SAG-AFTRA’s decision to include infertility treatment, the union joins Producer-Writers Guild of America Pension & Health Plans and the Directors Guild of America-Producer Pension & Health Plan who already had similar benefits in place.