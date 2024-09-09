Sam Worthington Says He’s Thankful They Filmed Whistleblower Thriller ‘Relay’ in Real New York, Not Toronto | Wrap Studio

Sam Worthington plays a corporate enforcer in the new whistleblower thriller “Relay,” and discussed the role New York plays in the film — the actual New York City and its energy. “I’m glad that we actually got to shoot in New York, and not like, say, Toronto for New York, or somewhere like that, which normally happens,” Worthington told Steve Pond at TheWrap’s 2024 TIFF Studio sponsored by Moët & Chandon and Boss Design.

The film is directed by David McKenzie, who directed the Oscar-nominated “Hell or High Water” and previously worked with Worthington on FX on Hulu series “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

“Relay” explores the world of corporate whistleblowers and the secretive relay centers that allow for anonymous communication. The film stars Riz Ahmed as Tom, a “fixer” whose specialty is brokering major payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten to ruin them. He’s careful to keep his identity hidden — until a potential client named Sarah (Lily James) seeks his protection in order to stay alive.

Worthington emphasized the energy that comes from filming on location in New York City, rather than substituting another location. “New York is almost like a character in this movie and I’m glad that we actually got to shoot in New York, and not like, say, Toronto for New York, or somewhere like that, which normally happens,” Worthington said. “There’s an energy of that place. There’s an energy of the people that feeds into, potentially giving you more of a drive on your story.”

McKenzie, who had never made a film in New York before, was drawn to the city’s unique vibe. “There’s a sort of strong New York flavor there, which I was really intrigued by,” he said. This authenticity comes through in the film’s use of real locations. Worthington added, “We shot in actual Times Square. We shot in Newark Airport. We shot in alleyways in New Jersey — we were going at such a pace that it feeds back into the visual nature of a thriller.”

“Relay” not only uses New York as a backdrop, but integrates the city into its narrative. “It’s a very contemporary film, and the sort of flavors of contemporary New York are something we were kind of tapping into,” McKenzie said.

Worthington’s character serves as a go-between for big business and potential whistleblowers, a role that demanded both menace and flexibility from the actor.

“It wasn’t much on the page,” Worthington said of his character. Rather than relying on a detailed script, he embraced a more fluid approach to developing the role. “I discussed with David. I said, ‘Look, just, let’s see where it takes us.’”

Watch Steve Pond’s interview with McKenzie and Worthington in the video above.