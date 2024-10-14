Samuel L. Jackson Recites Ezekiel 25:17 Speech at Super-Speed for ‘Pulp Fiction’ Anniversary | Video

One of the most most memorable moments in 1994’s “Pulp Fiction” is Samuel L. Jackson’s fiery delivery of “Ezekiel 25:17” before completing an execution-style hit — and Jackson proved that those words are still emblazoned on his mind, spitting them out at double-time in a new video shared on social media.

Jackson’s star-making role came as intense hitman Jules Winnfield in the Quentin Tarantino film. Older than many a breakout performer, he showed a grit as a 45-year-old performer that left an impression with audiences everywhere.

The speech itself ends with some similarity to the actual King James Version of the Bible passage, but it opens with Tarantino’s own mashup of biblical phrases and other inspirations, including martial arts films. Jackson delivers the lines in the film with a simmering rage — particularly his delivery of “furious anger” — that helped the phrase become a popular, quotable line for fans.

Jackson captioned the post, “YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17 🎥 HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION.”

In just 20 seconds, Jackson lays it out: “The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of charity and goodwill shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy My brothers. And you will know My name is the Lord when I lay My vengeance upon thee.”

Watch Jackson’s impressive feat here:

YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17 🎥 HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION. pic.twitter.com/GXy3DzzPYK — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 14, 2024

You can watch the original scene here, with Jackson’s intensity rising with each line as he spends around 40 seconds delivering the biblical death sentence:

The passage gets revisited in the non-linear film, with Jackson delivering a more thoughtful, slightly tweaked rendition in the finale. He explains, “I never gave much thought to what it meant. I just thought it was some cold-blooded s–t to say to a motherf–ker before I popped a cap in his a–.”

Watch Jackson’s Jules get philosphical with this version of the monologue, re-contextualizing it and forever imprinting it on “Pulp Fiction” audiences, right here:

The recitation is an actor’s parlor trick that Jackson has pulled out over the years, including earlier this year on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” — complete with a jheri curl wig.