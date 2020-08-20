Comedian Sarah Cooper brought her Trump lip sync routine to the 2020 Democratic National Convention and used the opportunity to urge voters to turn out in force to stop Trump’s and the Republican Party’s attempts to make it harder for people to exercise their right to vote.

Delivering her rendition of one of Trump’s speeches in which he falsely claims mail-in voting has a fraud problem (It absolutely doesn’t) Cooper, who recently landed a Netflix special, added her contribution to what the rest of the convention’s attendees have been doing — making the case against the current president.

“Let me put this in my own words. I’ve heard Donald Trump say pretty unhinged things,” she said. “I’ve heard them over and over again. But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic. Ok, here’s the truth: Donald Trump doesn’t want any of us to vote, because he knows he can’t win fair and square. So whether you plan to vote by mail, or in person and wearing your mask, it is your vote and it’s your right. Don’t let Donald Trump take that away from you.”

Cooper then recommended people text VOTE to 30330 for “accurate and up to date voter information.”

Watch the clip at the top of the page, or below: