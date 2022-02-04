It’s been well documented that Kim Cattrall has no interest in revisiting the role of Samantha Jones in any “Sex and the City” projects, but even if she did, it won’t happen.

In an interview about the conclusion of “And Just Like That …” Season 1, Variety asked Sarah Jessica Parker a very “What if?” style question, wondering if Cattrall did want to return, would she (Parker) be OK with it.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker told the publication. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Parker explained that the show didn’t approach her former co-star for the series after plans for the proposed third “SATC” film fizzled.

“We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know,” Parker told Variety. “After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

Cattrall’s account of the situation about the third film differs from Parker’s. In 2017, in an interview with Piers Morgan, the actress said her “answer was always no, and a respectful, firm, no.”

The Samantha character did play a part in the first season of “And Just Like That …” The first episode revealed there was a rift between the girls — Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda — and Samantha. Following the death of Mr. Big in the season premiere, however, Samantha, who was said to be in London, sent Carrie flowers for Big’s memorial service, and eventually texts were exchanged between the two characters.

“There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim,” Parker said. “Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

The full season of “And Just Like That …” is available to stream on HBO Max now.