Scripps ‘Winding Down’ TV News Business, Cuts 200 Jobs

Scripps is eliminating more than 200 jobs and will be “winding down” its national news programming, CEO Adam Symson told employees via email on Friday morning.

The cuts will go into effect after November 15, according to Symson, who blamed the cuts on the company’s ability to generate ad sales for its news programming.

“Over the last two years, Scripps News’ live anchored coverage and documentary programming have grown its linear television audience, but the prospects for the necessary revenue growth haven’t materialized, despite our sales teams’ best efforts,” Symson said in his email. “Scripps News’ current financial position is what has led me to the decision to scale back our approach to 24-hour news and over-the-air coverage.”

Symson said the news ad market has taken a hit nationwide, as the “polarized nature of this country” has made it “just too risky” for advertisers.

“I vehemently disagree, but it’s hurting Scripps News, along with every other national linear and digital news outlet,” he said.

Here's the email Adam Symson president and CEO of Scripps sent out this morning to staff https://t.co/T0GTvd994R pic.twitter.com/8w9eXFbTOH — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) September 27, 2024

A team of about 50 Scripps employees will be kept to report for its local news shows and produce its streaming and digital content. This team will be based in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Post was the first outlet to report the news.