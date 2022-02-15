A new “SEAL Team” movie, based on the hit CBS show, will be produced for the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S., George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer for news and sports at Paramount+, announced on Tuesday.

The movie will come from the series creative team of David Boreanaz, Christopher Chulack and Spencer Hudnut.

“Seal Team” is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions. It stars Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the leader of the Tier One team. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks also star.

Boreanaz is likely to return as Hayes in the “SEAL Team” film, which is currently being eyed to take place after next season.

“SEAL Team” is currently in its fifth season and airing on CBS. The series will move from the broadcast network to Paramount+ next season.

“Our Studio and Network have a strong track record of developing high-quality dramas that have multiplatform success, and these series speak to that strength,” Cheeks said previously in a statement. “These moves mark another example of how our linear and streaming ecosystem can strategically work together to maximize value for the content and benefit the series and its creators.”