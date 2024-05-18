Sean Combs’ 2016 Assault of Cassie ‘Beyond the Timeline’ for Prosecution, Los Angeles DA Says

Sean Combs, the rapper-producer known as P. Diddy, cannot be charged for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday, because the statute of limitations has passed.

“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” the DA’s office explained in a statement posted to Instagram.

In hotel surveillance footage from 2016, obtained and published by CNN on Friday, a woman who appeared to be Ventura is seen briskly walking barefoot down a hotel hallway while being chased by Combs, who was wearing a towel and socks.

After catching up with her, Combs grabbed the woman by her neck and head, threw her down to the ground and kicked her twice before attempting to drag her back down the hallway.

The LA DA’s office called the clip “extremely disturbing and difficult to watch,” and noted that as of Friday, city and county law enforcement hasn’t brought a case related to the attack forward.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services,” the office added.

See the full statement below:

On Friday, Ventura’s husband Alex Fine responded to the matter in a statement on Instagram he wrote at an earlier point but shared because “the words ring true not just today but everyday.”

“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family,” Fine Wrote. “Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved.”

Later in the message, Fine wrote, “To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you’re so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness.”

In March four women, including Ventura, accused Combs of sexual and physical abuse. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones also made similar allegations against Combs in his own lawsuit filed in February. Two of the mogul’s homes were subsequently raided by federal agents as parent of a sex trafficking investigation.

Ventura and Combs met in 2005 after the rapper heard the then-20 year old’s song “Me & U” and offered her a 10-album deal through Bad Boy Records. Her self-titled album was released three years later, at which point the pair were in a relationship.

Comes was first accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh in 2019. In an interview with Tasha K, Huynh said Combs was physically abusive and offered to pay for an abortion for her. She said he once “stomped on my stomach really hard—like, took the wind out of my breath.”