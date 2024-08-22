Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invested in Elon Musk’s X Before Abuse and Sex Trafficking Allegations, Court Docs Show

Sean “Diddy” Combs invested in owner Elon Musk’s launch of X, unsealed court documents related to a lawsuit from former Twitter employees, revealed Wednesday. The business dealings came well ahead of the ongoing abuse and sex trafficking allegations against the music mogul, who has stayed out of the public eye since having his homes raided by the FBI earlier this year.

The reveal came after a federal court forced Musk to disclose shareholders for X as part of the ongoing legal battle with former Twitter employees claiming Musk violated their arbitration agreements by withholding certain payments after he bought the social media platform and rebranded it to X.

Combs name appeared on a list of early investors reviewed by TheWrap alongside the likes of Larry Ellison, Marc Andreessen and Bill Ackman.

The disclosure didn’t reveal the amount Sean Combs Capital invested into X since 2022. Musk rallied enough investors at the time to fund his purchase of Twitter to the tune of $44 billion in October 2022.

Since that 2022 investment, Combs has been hit with allegation after allegation. The rapper and producer is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking. He also has a growing list of abuse allegations from Cassie Ventura, Joie Dickerson-Neal, Liza Gardner, Jane Doe and Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. In May, hotel surveillance footage from 2016 showed Combs grabbing and kicking his then-girlfriend Ventura.

Combs and Ventura settled in court back in November – despite the mogul denying the accusations – but a week later two different women filed lawsuits accusing him of rape and abuse decades earlier.

Combs has denied the allegations.

As far as the former Twitter employees’ arbitration lawsuit, X tried to fight having to disclose stakeholder names. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston found the disclosure held no scandalous information or trade secrets.