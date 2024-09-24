Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued for Rape, Showing Off Video of Attack to Others

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another lawsuit alleging sexual violence, the latest from a woman who says she was drugged and raped at the rap mogul’s studio, then humiliated when she found the attack was filmed and shown to others.

The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in a New York federal court and obtained by TheWrap, identifies the plaintiff as Thalia Graves. She alleges that Combs and an associate named Joseph Sherman raped her in a Manhattan recording facility owned by Bad Boy Records in 2001.

Filed by attorney Gloria Allred, the complaint says Graves was lured to the studio under the pretext of discussing her then-boyfriend’s job performance, a Bad Boy employee at the time. After accepting what she believes was a spiked drink, Graves claims she lost consciousness and awoke to find herself bound and sexually assaulted by Combs and Sherman.

According to the lawsuit, Graves, now 48, alleges Combs and Sherman “mercilessly raped her,” leaving her with severe physical and emotional trauma. The complaint states both men ignored her cries for help.

Graves also alleges that her attempts to heal were derailed in November 2023 when she learned that Combs and Sherman had filmed the attack and shared the video with others, including her then-boyfriend. “She was devastated by the news,” the complaint reads, describing how Graves sunk into a deep depression.

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

This latest lawsuit adds to a mounting list of legal troubles for Combs, who has been accused of various acts of sexual violence over the past year and is being held on a federal indictment for charges including racketeering and sex trafficking after his arrest earlier this month.

Sherman, a longtime associate of Combs, is also named as a defendant in Graves’ lawsuit. The complaint alleges that he has a history of recording and distributing non-consensual sexual encounters.

Graves’ lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as a court order to destroy any remaining copies of the video.