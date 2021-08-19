Sean Hayes Is Really Thrilled About How Many Americans ‘Have Succeeded’ at Using Pot (Video)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Sean Hayes was surprised to learn this week that Americans are drinking less alcohol than two years ago — but smoking way more pot.

Hayes, who’s filling in for Kimmel again this Thursday, referenced a Gallup poll published today that found only 60% of Americans report drinking alcoholic beverages, down from 65% in 2019.

“This is kind of surprising. People are not boozing it up as much,” Hayes said. the host laughingly added that he’s cut down on his booze consumption as well, but picked up another drug of choice — huffing.

“I’ve actually been cutting back. Lately, I’ve been drinking less alcohol, but huffing more spray paint. You know, it keeps me sharp,” he joked.

On the flip side, though, it seems more people across the country are trying cannabis. Gallup found in a separate survey that 49% of U.S. adults say they’ve “tried marijuana,” which is the highest count Gallup has measured to date. That number has gone up in the last half-century as pot becomes legalized in more states for medicinal or recreational use — Gallup said 50 years ago, only 4% of adults admitted to dancing with Mary Jane.

The last year has been insanely, unusually stressful for most people, to say the absolute least (given the uh, ongoing global pandemic), so it’s not surprising that people are looking for a little something to take the edge off. Hayes said he was definitely all for people experimenting with the reefer.

“While we may be drinking less, we’re smoking more,” Hayes said. “Research shows that nearly half of American adults have tried marijuana. That’s right – half of us have tried marijuana, and the other half has succeeded in marijuana.”

Hayes also said that the existence of certain bizarre combinations of snacks that would definitely appeal to a really high person is proof that half the country — if not more — is definitely getting stoned.

“You don’t need a scientific study to tell ya that half of Americans dabble in pot, you just need to know that Pringles has chips that are flavored like the Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich. That is true. Finally – a sandwich in tube form,” Hayes joked.

Check out this bit and Hayes’ full opening monologue from tonight’s “Kimmel” episode above.