Selena Gomez to Play Linda Ronstadt in Upcoming Biopic

Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic, individuals with knowledge of the casting told TheWrap on Wednesday.

The music biopic is currently in pre-production, with producers including Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.” Nothing else is known about the project.

Gomez began teasing the project on her social media accounts on Tuesday night, with an Instagram story that saw the pop star and actress reading Ronstadt’s memoir “Simple Dreams.” (Gomez has a whopping 429 million followers on the photo-based platform.) Ronstadt and Gomez are both of Mexican descent.

Ronstadt is a legendary singer who has won 11 Grammy Awards and is known for her powerful voice and willingness to blend a variety of genres, including pop, rock and Latin influences. She is also known for putting her stamp on classics, like her take on Roy Orbison’s “Blue Bayou.”

In 2013 she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, leaving her unable to sing. (Several years later doctors insisted that she instead had progressive supranuclear palsy, commonly mistaken for Parkinson’s due to the similarity of symptoms.) She released her memoir in 2013 and the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” was released in 2019 and based on the memoir.

Rolling Stone was the first to report the news of Gomez’s casting.