Seth Meyers is pretty impressed with President Biden’s new protections of undocumented immigrants who are married to U.S. citizens, joking on “Late Night” that they are specifically good for Melania Trump.

According to NBC News, Biden’s executive action to protect undocumented spouses will “shield about 500,000 immigrants from deportation.” And, for Meyers, the initial reaction is that the move is also good for reality television in the U.S.

“This just in, ’90 Day Fiancé’ has been renewed for 20 more seasons,” he joked Tuesday night. “Good news for fans of the show.”

But, the NBC host picked out one immigrant in particular who might be thrilled by this: convicted felon Donald Trump’s wife.

“It’s the first time a U.S. president has done something nice for Melania,” Meyers said.

Melania Trump did become a citizen in 2006, after earning her green card in 2001, and has always maintained that she came to the U.S. legally. That said, according to the Associated Press, Melania Trump was paid for multiple modeling jobs in the U.S. nearly two months before she obtained her work visa, and was legally allowed to work in the country.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.